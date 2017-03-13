Kingman Academy Intermediate School's Color Fun Run a success

KINGMAN – A test run was a success run.

Kingman Academy Intermediate School held its 1st Annual ‘My School’ Color Run at Centennial Park Saturday.

School Principal Stacy Matthews organized the event that drew nearly 200 students, teachers and family members outside for the warm weekend afternoon. Like many other color runs, kids and adults ran a 1.3 mile loop around the park and were doused with colored water at random points along the trail. Once across the finish line, packets of different colored powder were handed out and a rainbow of dust clouds erupted.

“This is part fundraiser, part family fun event,” said Matthews.

Runners paid $20 a ticket and about $8 of that will got to the KAIS gardens. All of the kids and classes get to plant radishes, lettuce, green beans, cilantro and other plants that grow quickly so kids can eat stuff before summer break.



This year’s run was just an experiment to gauge turnout. Registration was kept on the down-low until logistics can be fine-tuned for a larger event. Matthews plans on making this a yearly run. Between the music and the mess, it looked like it might happen – but with more community involvement.

“A teacher suggested we do something like this and we went for it,” she said.

Bottled water was handed out and Matthew said she’d like to have food and more music next year.

Powder covered spectator and mother Lisa Carley, had seven of her kids in the run.

She was cheering them across the finish line as they spackled her with hand-sized packets of blue powder.

“This is just something fun for the kids to do,” she said. “And it supports the school.”