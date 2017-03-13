Letter: Religion talk is making me take a seat

Lately, the Opinion Page has gone from Trump bashing to religion with a fervor and me grabbing a sideline seat.

The Christian side has God coming to remake our world and/or take them to heaven. It seems that side has been telling their story for a long time and generations die off and still no miracle on earth, just keeps getting worse.

Evolution has a logical explanation and when I see the atrocious behavior of ISIS and other sects of Muslims, beginning with their disdain for their females and acts of wanton murder, it seems we are falling back into the past.

So many religions preach fear and batter their flock with repenting for sins and sins of others.

I am in the winter of my life. I have no regrets. I have been walking on the sunny side, making friends, trying to hurt no one, hating no one, and I suppose my ingrown belief (“religion”) is enjoy life to the fullest level possible and when my trip ticket expires, leave my seat to someone else and go quietly.

I am leaving my body to science in hope that it will help someone somehow. I hope no one grieves my passing, as my life has been very full and I expect nothing beyond.

I have campaigned for people I believe in and enjoyed their success.

My first wife was with me for 49 years of bliss. A stroke put her to rest, and my best friend 18 days later. His wife (a longtime friend) and I grieved together, found love still alive and have been married 11 years taking good care of each other.

I find interesting challenges, like stumping for Trump very early and building a business that was a 30 year success.

Maybe life itself is our “religion” – our happy trip thru life.

Or maybe I’m just lucky. Avoid negativity, it is a plague.

Be positive – share happiness, it works.

Garry G.V. Saylor