MOHAVE 911

Warrants

On March 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Harold Adcox, 28, of Kingman on two felony warrants issued by Mohave County Superior Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court for failure to pay fines.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a tip regarding the whereabouts of Adcox, a wanted person. At approximately 7 p.m., deputies along with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Northern Avenue when Adcox reportedly exited the vehicle and ran into the desert.



Deputies caught up with Adcox and took him into custody without further incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Alleged: Drugs/drug paraphernalia/warrant arrest

On March 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested

Amanda Sue Rick, 34, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 3100 block of Butler Avenue. The reporting party had the deputies enter the residence who found Rick reportedly hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom. A records check showed her to have a warrant.



Deputies reportedly located a water pipe and a clear box containing a white crystal substance located inside the room where Rick was found. She was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Alleged: Drugs/warrants arrest

On March 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shane Devin Leonard, 27, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and a failure to appear warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, both felonies, along with a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued

by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies recognized Leonard walking near Bond Street and Thompson Avenue and knew him to have active warrants. A records check confirmed the warrants and a search of Leonard’s backpack allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance.



Leonard was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Alleged: Aggravated DUI

On March 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Courtney Lee-Ann Miller, 26, of Kingman on three counts of felony aggravated DUI with passengers under the age of 15.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the arrest resulted after an officer obtained information during an investigation of an unrelated incident at a business in the 500 block of Route 66 that a woman had driven to that location with three children and was possibly intoxicated.

The officer contacted a woman, identified as Miller, who allegedly admitted consuming alcohol and was showing signs of impairment. The officer was working with staff to obtain video footage of Miller driving into the parking lot when Miller proceeded to leave the area with her children in her vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle before it was able to leave the driveway and conducted field sobriety tests on Miller.



Miller, who was found to have been driving on a suspended license, was subsequently arrested for aggravated DUI and booked into the Mohave County jail. The three children were released to their father.

Alleged: Drugs/drug paraphernalia/warrant arrest

On March 6, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Leslie Eugene Nelson, 38 of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, all felonies.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies recognized Nelson as he was walking in the area of Eagle Drive and Martin Lane and knew him to have an active warrant. Deputies contacted Nelson regarding his warrant and took him into custody without incident.



Nelson was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.