Mohave County’s Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Kira Anne Fiscella
DOB: 06/18/86 white female, 5-foot-0, 130 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony: taking identity of another, class 4 felony; criminal impersonation, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 03/02/17
Trace Ruben Flink
DOB: 07/28/57 white male 6-3, 240 pounds, Eyes: Green Hair: Gray
Offense: Chop shop – own/operate, class 2 felony; theft – means of transportation, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 03/02/17
Corry Scott Johnstone
DOB: 10/05/83 white male, 6-4, 205 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 03/06/17
Benjamin Tell Leader
DOB: 05/09/96 white male, 5-6, 130 pounds, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 6 felony; traffic stolen property first-degree, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 03/03/17
Zachery Robert Strumpfer
DOB: 06/26/97 white male
6-0, 170 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 03/02/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County
Probation Department
