Mohave County’s Most Wanted

Kira Anne Fiscellqa

  • Originally Published: March 13, 2017 8:16 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Kira Anne Fiscella

    DOB: 06/18/86 white female, 5-foot-0, 130 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

    Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony: taking identity of another, class 4 felony; criminal impersonation, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 03/02/17

    photo

    Trace Ruben Flink

    Trace Ruben Flink

    DOB: 07/28/57 white male 6-3, 240 pounds, Eyes: Green Hair: Gray

    Offense: Chop shop – own/operate, class 2 felony; theft – means of transportation, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 03/02/17

    Corry Scott Johnstone

    photo

    Corry Scott Johnstone

    DOB: 10/05/83 white male, 6-4, 205 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 03/06/17

    Benjamin Tell Leader

    photo

    Benjamin Tell Leader

    DOB: 05/09/96 white male, 5-6, 130 pounds, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 6 felony; traffic stolen property first-degree, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 03/03/17

    Zachery Robert Strumpfer

    photo

    Zachery Robert Strumpfer

    DOB: 06/26/97 white male

    6-0, 170 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 03/02/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County

    Probation Department

