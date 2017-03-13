Mohave County’s Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Kira Anne Fiscella

DOB: 06/18/86 white female, 5-foot-0, 130 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony: taking identity of another, class 4 felony; criminal impersonation, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 03/02/17

Trace Ruben Flink

DOB: 07/28/57 white male 6-3, 240 pounds, Eyes: Green Hair: Gray

Offense: Chop shop – own/operate, class 2 felony; theft – means of transportation, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 03/02/17

Corry Scott Johnstone

DOB: 10/05/83 white male, 6-4, 205 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 03/06/17

Benjamin Tell Leader

DOB: 05/09/96 white male, 5-6, 130 pounds, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 6 felony; traffic stolen property first-degree, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 03/03/17

Zachery Robert Strumpfer

DOB: 06/26/97 white male

6-0, 170 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 03/02/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County

Probation Department