Thank you: Parks & Rec took us on a great trip!

  • Originally Published: March 13, 2017 5:57 a.m.

    • Thank you to Kingman Parks & Recreation and our tour guide, Yvonne Cossio, for a great trip to San Francisco. We had a wonderful time, saw seen so much and met new people that all made for a great four days. Thanks again, Yvonne Cossio.

    Looking forward to the next one.

    Fred and Joanne Steffen

