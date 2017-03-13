Thank you: Parks & Rec took us on a great trip!

Thank you to Kingman Parks & Recreation and our tour guide, Yvonne Cossio, for a great trip to San Francisco. We had a wonderful time, saw seen so much and met new people that all made for a great four days. Thanks again, Yvonne Cossio.
Looking forward to the next one.
Fred and Joanne Steffen
More like this story
- Kingman Letter: Thanks to the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department
- Letter of thanks: Volunteers made festival possible
- Letter: Thanks to the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department, especially Keith and Yvonne
- Kingman egg hunt is on, but it'll be different this year
- Kingman Letters: Thank you to all who made Fall Festival a success
SUBMIT FEEDBACK