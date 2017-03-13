Thank you: Students at Cerbat Elementary are OK in my book!

The students at Cerbat Elementary show kindness, thoughtfulness and joy.

My very young children (5, 4, and 2 years old) and I were enjoying the beautiful weather Tuesday while playing at the Centennial Park playground.

A bus full of students from Cerbat Elementary arrived to have a picnic lunch, and then came to the playground as well. I was so impressed with how this large group of students were taking turns, saying hello, and genuinely enjoying themselves.

The students were continually aware of my much younger children and were friendly and welcoming.

One young girl invited my 4-year-old to cut in front of her at the swing line, and then helped him to count to 30 while waiting for his turn.

Thank you, Cerbat Elementary! You have some wonderful, caring children that make up your student

body.

Abi Finney

Kingman