Going from enlisted to officer: Kingman’s Lancaster accepted into USAF Academy

KINGMAN – Not many students keep in touch with their teachers after high school.

A common bond makes it almost necessary for 2014 Kingman Academy High School graduate and current U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Lancaster, 21, and his former math teacher and Air Force veteran Bill McCord, 50.



Lancaster has been serving as an enlisted weather forecaster since he joined the Air Force immediately after high school and was recently one of 19 applicants out of about 600 selected as to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. He cites McCord, who served as a communication technician from 1985 – 1990, as both an inspiration and mentor.

“There are a lot of examples of what not to be like in Kingman,” Lancaster said. “Bill provided an example of what to be.”

The two met six years ago when Lancaster was a sophomore in McCord’s math class – it was his first year teaching at the academy.

“They were a great bunch of kids,” McCord said. “They even taught me a few things.”

McCord had known Lancaster before high school – he has kids the same age and watched them play sports together.

“I’ve watched him from a young age,” McCord said. “The transformation has been impressive.”

McCord, also a baseball coach, pointed out how Lancaster was once a pudgy little kid playing in the Kingman Youth Football League. The now tall and slender young man has both the military and McCord to thank for the weight loss.

“He didn’t play baseball,” said McCord. “But he would come to the baseball workouts.”

Lancaster has a pretty good idea what he’s up against at the academy. As a cadet, the merciless mind games meant to instill discipline, fortitude and tolerance for even the most mundane of irrational duties will be an even more illogical repeat of his enlisted boot camp experience.

(If you’ve ever been told to eat with nothing but a spoon for four weeks in basic training, you’ll understand what he’ll be dealing with.)

He’ll be one of the few cadets with past military experience.

“People my age will be leading me,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster joined the Air Force with one goal: Education.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to pay for college without going into a bunch of debt,” he said. “Plus, it was a guaranteed way out of Kingman.”

“A lot of kids don’t know why they join the military,” McCord added. “(Lancaster) did it right.”

Lancaster was steered toward the military from some of McCord’s Air Force stories. He was turned onto the prestigious academy right out of technical school (specialized training immediately following basic training) when he had been given a load of information about various officer programs. He said his current leadership has since steered him in this direction.

“I work with some fantastic junior officers,” he said.

Upon completion, Lancaster will be commissioned as a second lieutenant as well as receive a bachelor’s degree. He’d like to major in mechanical engineering, but won’t be able to pick his major until the end of his second year at the military school. He could’ve gone the Reserve Officer Training Corps or Officer Candidate School route, but between his stellar high school academics and high SAT score (he got 1430 out of 1600 in math and reading), he jumped at the chance to attend the academy and can use his G.I. Bill for subsequent degrees later in his career.

“This was an opportunity to attend one of the best schools in the nation,” he said.

He applied last summer and got the good news Feb. 22 while home on leave from Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He’ll start at the Air Force Academy June 29. He’s stayed in contact with McCord via Facebook messaging and email over the past two years. Lancaster said his parents didn’t always understand his military problems and that McCord put things in perspective. After high school graduation, the two would work out every morning.

“It’s been nice to have a friend and a mentor,” he said.



Lancaster credits McCord and other KAHS instructors for his success.

“I firmly believe that if I didn’t go to that school and have those teachers, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said.