Horoscopes for March 14, 2017

Birthdays: Megan Follows, 49; Billy Crystal, 69; Cecelia Wilber Browder, 73; Quincy Jones, 84; Michael Caine, 84.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open your heart to someone you love and share your thoughts, ideas and plans for the future. Partnerships are built through communication and having a greater understanding of what is best for everyone involved.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think matters through. Take your time to assess what’s going on around you. Ask questions and remain calm regardless of the response you get.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get along with your fellow co-workers. Disputes will only weaken the process of getting ahead. Problems while traveling will be costly if you don’t put cautionary measures in place.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think twice before you jump into a debate with someone. Get your facts straight and have suggestions and solutions ready to share when the time is appropriate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make the most of the environments you live and work in. Positive changes will foster good results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be limited if you haven’t been paying enough attention to your bills, banking charges or personal possessions and affairs. Don’t risk making a mistake due to someone else’s assessment of your situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It will be too easy to get the wrong impression, blow situations out of proportion or end up in a precarious position if you are too quick to act. Choose to work alone and to focus on productivity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Impulsiveness can be damaging. Slow down and consider where your information is coming from. Trust in yourself and you will discover a way to avoid facing unwanted trouble with the powers that be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive changes to your residence, love life or your overall position should be implemented. Take responsibility for your happiness and do what works best for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to what’s doable. Be realistic when taking on physical challenges. Reconsider your approach when dealing with emotional matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is heading in your direction. Winnings, settlements and rewards look promising.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take time to assess matters. It’s important to have a plan before you take action making changes.