Kingman Bulldogs trounce Pahrump Valley, 10-2

KINGMAN – Kingman Bulldogs coach Chad Baitinger is starting to see the promise upon which he has staked the baseball program. Last season, he started four freshmen and took it on the chin. This season has seen his team play a lot of ball, but recently they have started to jell as a team and the sophomores are starting to playing winning varsity baseball.

On Saturday at the Route 66 Baseball Classic, Hayden Tanner and Rilee Araya each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs to a 10-2 win over Pahrump Valley.

Kingman used a four-run second inning to take a commanding lead. Luke Ness hit a sacrifice fly to start a five-run inning in the sixth. The Bulldogs had nine hits in the game and played flawlessly in the field.

Lefty Araya was on the hill, and earned the win going 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, and allowing two runs.

Britton Ogle, TJ Harviston, Chris Gunnoe, Ness, and Mason Telford all had hits for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’Britton Ogle leads the 3A West Region with seven runs batted in. Chris Gunnoe is tied for second in runs with seven. Araya is second in strikeouts with 17.

Kingman (4-8-1, 0-0) travels to Seligman for a 3:30 p.m. game Thursday.