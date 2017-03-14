Letter: Re:  Sunday, March 5 opinion article by the Miner Editor, Shawn Byrne

I guess Mr. Byrne has some inside “evidence” that proves that then Senator Sessions lied to Congress when asked a very direct question and he gave a very direct answer.

Yes, maybe he should have expanded it to cover his duties as a Senator but that was not the question asked. He was asked very specifically by Mr. Frankin if he had spoken to the Russian Ambassador regarding the Trump campaign and that was the question he answered.

If lying is the standard for resignation in our government then we would have no government at all. Both Senator Clair McCaskill and Nancy Polosi stated emphatically that “they never met with the Russian diplomat.”

That was not true so they lied. Should they also resign? Or do we have a double standard here?

Hypocrisy reigns supreme in both parties ,but realistically, the Democrats have perfected it to a T.

Mr. Byrne, your partisanship is showing.

Sam Wise

Kingman