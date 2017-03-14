Letter: Spying against us is showing up in everything

Some time ago, the Miner printed one of my letters in which I related from a particularly strange ‘alternative news’ website.

It was the story of a Native American woman who did some really strange things during a visit to Norway.

To make a longer story mercifully short, the woman had gotten arrested in Oslo, the nation’s capital, then decided among other things, to sue Norway for its entire sovereign wealth fund (consisting of their North Sea oil income, which undergirds the country’s entire economy, which every Norwegian citizen derives various lifelong benefits).

It would have been nice if the story ended there.

We can all understand suing the pants off any government, which would for example, do surveillance on you within your home.

Then it would unleash psychopathic human (the term being used loosely here) assets against you, and even arresting you for standing against tyranny.

But alas, the Native American lady claimed to be a reincarnated Egyptian deity deserving of universal worship, no less.

I really hate stories like that.

Just when you think someone is about to bring down the dark state with all its wicked schemes against us, they turn out to be a flake.

Now the burden is upon each and every one of us to become aware of the goverments’ devices, take a principled stand, and from that point on never trust strangers.

Not even your Samsung flat screen TV, which is listening to you.

Philip Lundquist