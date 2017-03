Bonnie Rae Logan was born in Los Angeles, California on December 4, 1946 and passed away in Kingman on March 6, 2017.

Bonnie was a resident of Kingman for 53 years. Bonnie loved life and to laugh with family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering her time and love to many local causes.

She will be heartfully missed by family and friends.

That’s all that needs to be said!

Love always, George and Family.