Quilting For Life

KINGMAN – The quilting community of Kingman came together in mid-2016 to create “Quilt Pink for Life” – a quilting fundraiser benefiting Kingman Regional Medical Center’s “Catch It Early” program for breast cancer.

The fundraiser was spearheaded by Connie Kettlehut and Sharon Taylor, both longtime quilters. The idea was to create a coming together of likeminded quilters to create pink quilts of all sizes. A total of 10 different quilts, ranging in sizes from a king-sized bed to a wall hanging, were given away Feb. 25 and raised nearly $2,000.

Sue Jordan, Kim Paulsen, Debi Needy, Charlsie Ramay, Holly Penrod, Gynne Maxwell Nance, Louise Person, Toni Penfold, Cathy Chadwick, and Mike Hrober each to home a quilt. For more information, call 928-753-9096.

At right, Charlsie Ramay shows off the quilt she won as part of the “Quilt Pink for Life” fundraiser.