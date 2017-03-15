City of Kingman: Richards case brings out costs in other areas

KINGMAN – Former City of Kingman budget analyst Diane Richards is partially to blame for some extra costs incurred by the city recently.

As part of the consent agenda, city council passed on March 7 a $30,795 payment to Pat Walker Consulting LLC.

After Richards was fired in 2015 for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from an employee benefits account, city staff hired the Chandler-based budget consultant at a contract price of $49,207 based on the initial understanding of the project to assist in the development of the Fiscal Year 2017 budget and capital improvement plan.



During the project, the consultant incurred 98 more hours than projected due to the city’s archaic software reporting, lack of historical information and outdated tracking processes. Of those 98 hours, the consultant waived billing 48 of them, which increases the contract’s price to $54,000 and the final payment to $30,795.

According to Finance Director Tina Moline, the city was working on the 2017 budget when Richards was terminated and the staff at the time was using a highly manual process to prepare the budget.

“The management was used to that method,” Moline said.

When Richards left, the city didn’t have a budget analyst and had to hire the outside firm – Pat Walker Consulting – which spent more time than expected sifting through records. Moline said that because past processes were so primitive and because the consultant’s head office was so far way, budget materials had to be exported to other file types and sent to the firm headquarters in Chandler.

“It was very tedious and time consuming,” Moline said. “It wasn’t what we expected.”

Things have since changed.

“We are not doing that this year. We have a budget analyst, Leslie Bruxvoort, and that is her primary function,” Moline said. “We won’t have to hire a consultant.”

Moline said the city hit a bump while cleaning up the mess and has modernized its budget tracking and reporting processes.

“I want to make it clear that just because the processes were very manual under the previous management team, it doesn’t mean they didn’t work,” she said. “The new team found it difficult. They’ve since got a more automated system and software that will provide more enhanced reporting so we won’t have to spend so much time reporting.”