County has work scheduled for Hualapai Mountain Road

KINGMAN – Traffic delays can be expected on Hualapai Mountain Road one day during the week of March 27 when Mohave County Public Works will be replacing failing pavement near milepost 4.5.

The work consists of removing about 3 inches of asphalt in the southbound lane for a distance of 2,435 feet and repaving that portion.

The southbound lane of Hualapai Mountain Road will be closed with flaggers alternating use of the northbound land for motorists.

Periodically, brief total closures will be required for trucks carrying material in and out.

Sundland Asphalt of Tempe, under contract with the county, is performing the work.

An exact date for work will be determined at a preconstruction meeting on March 20.