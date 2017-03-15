Dear Abby: One way to measure success is how your kids describe you

Dear Abby: My son and his wife just gave us the news that they are expecting their first child. They have waited five years for this wonderful milestone, and I am delighted. I know they will be excellent parents. I remember seeing a short poem in your column called “Success.” Could you reprint it? I’d like to clip it and give it to the parents-to-be. – Marie in Dayton, Ohio

Dear Marie: I’m glad to oblige, and I hope your son and daughter-in-law will enjoy it. It was penned by Martin Buxbaum, a noted poet from Maryland who passed away in 1991. It’s included in my “Keepers” booklet, which is a collection of often-requested gems that have appeared in this column. Because so many readers asked for copies of them, they were turned into a booklet. Read on:

SUCCESS

You can use any measure

When you’re speaking of success.

You can measure it in fancy home,

Expensive car or dress.

But the measure of your real success

Is the one you cannot spend.

It’s the way your kids describe you

When they’re talking to a friend.

Dear Abby: My boss and his wife have been my friends for 25 years. I invited them to my daughter’s wedding. His daughter is being married in three weeks and I have not yet received an invitation. I’m wondering why. Any thoughts? – Wondering in California

Dear Wondering: There could be any number of reasons why you weren’t invited. Their daughter and her fiance may prefer that the money her parents would have spent on a large wedding be given to them instead for a down payment on a house or condo.