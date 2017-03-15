Horoscope: March 15, 2017

Birthdays: Kellan Lutz, 32; will.i.am, 42; Eva Longoria, 42; Bret Michaels, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace and strive to do things that will improve your physical, emotional and mental outlook. Knowing what you want will help you make wise choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impulsiveness will lead to mistakes and frustration. Taking a realistic view of the situation you face will be necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Opportunities will bring about change. Don’t disclose information that may be incriminating. Instead, handle matters with diplomacy to avoid being forced to do so.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind and consider what others suggest. Working with others will help you gain trust and achieve the foresight to make choices that will improve your popularity as well as your clout.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look inward and question your position and your long-term goals. Consider new ways to help you achieve what’s most important to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Show how passionate you are about reaching your goals and you will gain support from an unusual source. Take hold of situations without making a fuss or being aggressive or critical.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Money matters will intensify. When dealing with others or sorting out pending problems with contracts or agreements, try your best to avoid letting your anger rise to the surface.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will rise to the surface. Express your thoughts carefully and you will have a positive impact on those you come into contact with.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will set off a fire in your belly. Follow your heart and keep your head and you will come up with a plan that will work in your favor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spur-of-the-moment decisions can be exciting, but will also cause emotional turmoil for those who don’t embrace change. Think twice before you upset someone on your team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in what’s going on in your community. You can make a difference if you stand up for your rights.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Schmooze, play the game and develop good relationships with people you meet. Offering friendly banter will result in greater popularity and the promise of favors and support.