Kingman Photo: Lee Williams Leaders

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club sponsored Lee Williams High School Interact Club in 2014. Present at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s March 10 meeting were Interact club members (shown above with Rotary club president Ken Cunningham on right): Ethan Kessler, Anjali Madahar, Cammie Grimes, Chase Walther and Meah Wilson. Speaking for the group, club president Chase noted the objective of the club, open to Lee Williams students in grades 9 through 12, is to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self. Some of the community projects Interact has been involved in are conducting a toiletries drive for Cornerstone Mission, helping out at the annual Rotary Oktoberfest and Festival of the Arts, and currently collecting items for care packages for the military serving abroad. For further information on the club, contact school club sponsor James Skommesa at Lee Williams High School.