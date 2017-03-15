Lady Tigers suffer first defeat of season

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School’s girls softball team showed the ability to come back from being behind on the scoreboard.

On Monday, they came back with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the score at 8-8. Both teams exchanged runs tying the game at 9-9 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Knights’ Gabby Dominguez singled off the Tigers’ Maryssa Edwards to drive in two runs and score a total of six, as Lake Havasu defeated the previously unbeaten Lady Tigers at home, 15-11.

Kingman Academy’s Chloe Elliot drove in four runs with a single in the fifth inning, and hit a home run in the ninth inning. Trinity Player drove in one run in the sixth inning.

The Lady Knights cooled Kingman Academy’s bats, holding the Lady Tigers to nine hits. Randa Short, Jessica Plew and Elliot had multiple hits. Elliot was 3-for-4 on the day.

Edwards took the loss for Kingman Academy giving up 13 runs on 15 hits.

The Lady Tigers (8-1) play Lee Williams in the Coca Cola Invitational Kingman Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.