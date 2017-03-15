Military banners honoring those serving possible for downtown

KINGMAN – A local woman is making an attempt to beautify downtown and honor active military members at the same time.

Mary Lou Galvan asked the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday to try to convince them (and ultimately city council) to adorn Beale Street (as well as streets in other nearby communities) with 6-foot-by-2 ½-foot banners with the picture and military branch of local service members.



She got the idea from seeing similar banners in Bullhead City, which have been hanging since 2014. Kingman currently allows banners to hang for a period of 14 days, but Galvan would like to see them up year-round. She’s also talked to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the Tri-State Military Moms in Bullhead City. Both parties are more than willing to help make her idea a reality.

“I think it’s breathtaking to see,” she said. “I want to see it done here too.”

She also thought of her son, Fernando, who is about to retire from the USMC after nearly 20 years of service, and the hundreds of other active duty service members with Kingman ties.



“It’s a beautiful way to honor our kids,” she said.

Galvan is hoping the change of guard in both the Planning and Zoning Commission and city council will allow for more expedient implementation of the banners that would hang from light poles starting at the Carl’s Jr. near the Beale Street and Interstate 40 interchange all the way down Beale Street into downtown.

She’s talked to downtown merchants and residents as well as Mayor Monica Gates, who Galvan said are all for the idea. The banners themselves would cost around $100, but the Unisource employee said the utility company is holding a rummage sale April 1 to raise money for the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust – the organization managing the banner project throughout the county.

Depending on how Planning and Zoning ruled at Tuesday’s meeting, the measure would then go through city council for final approval. For more information on the banner program, visit www.TriStateMilitaryMoms.com.