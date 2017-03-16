Abram’s open council seat draws 17 candidates wanting the position

KINGMAN – Seventeen candidates have submitted their applications to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Mark Abram.

Abram resigned from the council Feb. 24 as part of a move with his job at Frontier Communications.

The applicants are: Deborah Adler, Richard Anderson, Ed Atkkinson, Nicole Bratley, Erin Cochran, Ryan Dooley, Longfeather Fox, James Guillot, Vickie Kress, Joseph (Joe) Longoria, M.J. Matusek, Debbie McKee, Jason Millin, Kent Simmons, Terry Sipe, Kenneth Skousen and Shawn Walsh.

The public is invited to contact members of the city council and offer their input on the candidates. Council will review the applications at its March 21 regular meeting and narrow the field to a group of finalists who will then have the opportunity to speak to the council before its final decision.

The successful appointee will serve through the first regular meeting of December 2018, the remainder of Abram’s term.

Members of the current council can be contacted by email:

Monica Gates: mgates@cityofkingman.gov; Jen Miles: jmiles@cityofkingman.gov; Travis Lingenfelter: tlingenfelter@cityofkingman.gov; Jamie Scott Stehly: jscottstehly@cityofkingman.gov; David Wayt: dwayt@cityofkingman.gov; Stuart Yocum: sjyocum@cityofkingman.gov.