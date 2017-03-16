Beale Street Theater prepping for next week’s events

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater group is gearing up for a big weekend March 24-25 with a fundraiser murder-mystery dinner show and the grand opening of Kingman Center for the Arts.

On Friday, March 24, renowned Egyptologist Dirk Carlton will give a fascinating lecture on “Monsters, Murderers and Madmen.” A cocktail reception with Carlton will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Diana’s Cellar Door.

Then it’s over to the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., for the play, “Oh Horrors! It’s a Murder,” written by Billy St. John and Bill Francoeur, at 7 p.m. Dinner is catered by the Garlic Clove restaurant.

Get there early and check out the Hamilton Museum exhibit and silent auction. Tickets are $75, and all proceeds benefit the Beale Street Theater renovation.

The next day, March 25, Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., will have its grand opening art show. Several professional and local artists will display their works starting at 10 a.m. Local musicians will perform during the day.

The theater group is holding open auditions for its next production, “Peter Pan,” at 6 p.m. March 29; 6 p.m. April 4; and 9 a.m. April 8 at the arts center. Ages 8 and up are welcome to audition.

On April 1, Beale Street Theater will try to raise more funds with the “Right Crucible” 5K and 1-mile obstacle course. The course will challenge participants with 10 obstacles based on Broadway plays and volunteers dressed up as characters from those plays.

The 1-mile course will be kid-friendly, while the 5K is for ages 8 and up. Recovery food and drink will be handed out at the finish line.

Pick up registration packets at Shift gym, 208 N. Fifth St., on March 31. The race starts at 8 a.m. April 1, and participants should arrive 30 minutes early. An awards ceremony will follow after the race.

The location is the Lingenfelter property at 4380 E. Calle Allende. For directions and more information, go to www.bealestreettheater.com.