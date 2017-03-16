Councilwoman Scott Stehly leading charge for curbside recycling

KINGMAN - The Clean City Commission will be discussing curbside recycling at its meeting today.

Kingman City Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said Kingman’s recycling program has been well received by the community and wants to help it grow.



“I believe it’s time to take it to the next level and offer curbside pickup,” she said. “If you would like to support this item, please attend the meeting and have your voices heard.”

Stehly said if it gets enough support, the next step would be to bring it before council.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 310 N. Fourth St.