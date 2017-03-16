Horoscope: March 16, 2017

Birthdays: Judah Friedlander, 48; Lauren Graham, 50; Victor Garber, 68; Jerry Lewis, 91.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look carefully at your relationships with others and you will recognize that you have to treat each person differently. A partnership with someone you feel passionately about can be taken to the next level.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show passion and share your thoughts, but allow others the right to an opinion as well. There will be no room for acrimony if you want to resolve pending problems.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An innovative approach to what you want to see transpire will help you bypass more traditional methods. Participate in order to observe, not to air your personal thoughts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel the need to follow protocol if you have something that you feel will work better, but be willing to let others have a say in how you tweak your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay focused on what needs to be done. Look over your expenditures and consider what you need to do to better promote your talents, goals and popularity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships are favored. Network, listen and challenge what others have to contribute. The outcome will be good if you are willing to accept a little criticism along the way to achieving your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The best way to deal with domestic and personal situations is to listen, assess and offer suggestions that give everyone a fair chance to take part in the outcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observe what others are doing but don’t follow. Stay focused on what you like to do and feel will bring the greatest impact to whatever situation you face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live and learn. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bring about changes that are not only in your best interest, but will serve those you work with as well. Physical action will result in improved mood and health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional tension will mount if you don’t keep busy. Look inward and make personal alterations that improve the way you look and how you do things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No matter who stands in your way or tries to deny you the right to follow your heart, show strength and refuse to let insecurity set in.