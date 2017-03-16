KAA board meets today, officer elections to be held

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority Board of Directors will meet following the annual general membership meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the authority conference room, 7000 Flightline Drive.

The agenda includes reports from Jean Liss of the Airfield Committee, Mike Blair of the Industrial Park Committee and Vearl Haynes of the Finance Committee.

Under new business is the election of KAA officers for president, vice president, secretary and treasurer effective July 1.

There will also be discussion regarding a request from Bureau of land Management to lease firefighting facilities; consideration of a lease amendment with the Experimental Aircraft Association; and authorization to purchase a used pickup truck for maintenance use.