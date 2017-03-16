Lee Williams girls tennis wins

KINGMAN - Lee Williams High School girls’ tennis is moving in a positive direction this season under first-year coach Haylee Tetrault. The Lady Volunteers played a home match Tuesday against Barry Goldwater, and from the start it was apparent the Goldwater team was no match for them. This would be nothing more than an exhibition, won by Lee Williams, 9-0.

“They weren’t as advanced as some of our other competitors,” Tetrault said. “We really had to slow down how we play our game.”

Faith Nielsen had to change her strokes and strategy in her, 6-0 and 6-1victory. Nielsen’s victory improves her season record to 2-4 when playing the other team’s No.1 player.

“Today she had to slow down and use her angles to be successful,” Tetrault said. “Faith (Nielsen) is a great player and I can’t wait to see how she reacts to some really good competition against Lake Havasu on Thursday.”

Another bright spot for the team this season is Paige Lucero. She is 4-2 on the season and is the No. 2 singles player on the team. Her only losses came against Mingus Union (in a tie- breaker) and Flagstaff when she was not feeling well.

“She is back on top of her game,” Tetrault said. “I am also excited to see her performance against Lake Havasu.”

Lee Williams (3-3) has surpassed the win total from last year, when they won only one match. The sky is the limit with 10 matches left in the season.