Search is on for mail thieves

KINGMAN – Someone out there is stealing mail and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service wants your help.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter sent out a statement less than an hour after Dolan Springs resident Keith Gilbert contacted the Daily Miner. He said he went to the community mailbox, or “clusterbox,” Sunday morning to find it ripped open and his mail gone, “if there was any.”

He also said not all the mail in the clusterbox was gone, which to him seemed really weird.

“Some had mail in them and some didn’t,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.