Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:53 a.m. Wednesday.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, the wreck happened in the 1700 block of east Suffock Avenue.

NACFD Capt. Ed Eads said a male driver was extricated and taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center in stable condition and that there was no major property damage.