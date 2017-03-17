Former mayor, former councilwoman want back on council

KINGMAN – Seventeen candidates have submitted their applications to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Mark Abram.

Abram resigned from the Council Feb. 24 as part of a move with his job at Frontier Communications.

During the next few days, those candidates will have a chance to give a Twitter-like input on their current occupation, qualifications to hold public office and what local issue they’ll focus on the most.

The Candidates and Concerns

Richard Anderson

Current Occupation and Qualifications:

Retired U.S. Army Financial Manager. Former Mayor from 2014 – 2016. City Council from 2010 – 2014.

Why do you want to get back into city government and what is the biggest issue you want to focus on?

“I’ve been here eight years and I think it’s very important to be involved in the community you live in,” he said.

He’ll focus mainly on, trying to improve the infrastructure.

He’d like to see improved traffic access throughout the community.

“What’s critical in my view is police and fire department be able to respond to all areas of town, especially at night,” he said.

Erin Cochran

Current Occupation and Qualifications:

General Manager of Mohave Pest Control and Diamond Janitorial Supply. Former city councilwoman from June 2010-December 2015. Master’s degree in public administration and almost finished with a Ph.D. in public policy with focus on emergency management.



Why do you want to get back into city government and what is the biggest issue you want to focus on?

“This is my home,” she said. “This is where I’m raising my kids. I want to do what’s best for the community.”

Kingman Crossing is her main focus.

“The crossing is important,” she said. “The jobs it’s going to create and the boost to the local economy.”

Joseph (Joe) Longoria

Current Occupation and Qualifications:

Self-employed flooring contractor. Former mayoral candidate and member of the Clean City Commission and Downtown Merchants Association.

Why do you want to more involved city government and what is the biggest issue you want to focus on?

“I’m pretty active in giving back to the community,” he said. “I’ve volunteered for the Veterans Day and Christmas parades.”

“I’m running because we have a lot of issues that need to be addressed and need to get solutions too,” he said.

He’ll work with county officials to monitor water issues and continue the downtown revitalization efforts. “Even though I don’t live downtown, I want to be part of that revitalization,” he said.



Vickie Kress

Current Occupation and Qualifications:

Retired corporate event manager. Currently vice-chairperson of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission. Also on Board of Directors for the Kingman Area Food Bank and volunteers in the local foster care system. Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Why do you want to get more involved in local government and what is your primary concern?

Downtown revitalization is her primary concern. She’s lived in Kingman on and off again for about 25 years. “I truly love Kingman,” she said. “I remember how vibrant and busy downtown was. Although it’s coming back, I believe there is a lot more that can be done to help downtown business owners.”