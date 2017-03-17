Kingman Photos: Under the Big Top

The Soroptimist International Club of Kingman held its 26th annual gourmet extravaganza “Under the Big Top” at the Mohave County Fairgrounds recently.

The sold out event had 120 guests enjoying a synchronized serving of gourmet dinners paired with fine wines in a circus décor.

For 57 years Soroptimist International of Kingman has been working to benefit women and girls in our community. The gourmet dinner is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Soroptimist International of Kingman will hold several events through the year. One is the Live Your Dream Awards Program for women who are the primary wage earner of their family and seek additional training and education to improve their skills. The award can be used for tuition, childcare, books, transportation or other costs.



Soroptimist also provides Dream It Be It career support for girls and scholarships. Part of the Dream It Be It program is this year’s Kamp Girl Power.

Kamp Girl Power will be held April 8th at White Cliffs Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged. It costs $5 pre-registration or $10 at the door. The event is for girls 3rd through 7th grade and seeks to educate and inspire them.

For more information on Kamp Girl Power, call Caroline at 928-727-0968.

For more information on Soroptimist International of Kingman visit http://www.sikingman.com.