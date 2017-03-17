MAGNET raids house, DCS takes custody of 2 children

KINGMAN –Butler residents might’ve been treated to a drug bust sideshow Wednesday morning.

Eight Kingman residents were arrested after detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Northfield Avenue.



Brian Lee Pintarich, 40, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Joyce Lorraine Trichell, 51, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Charles Trichell Jr., 27, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and vulnerable child abuse-reckless, felonies.

Whitney Lee Vanslyke, 26, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and vulnerable child abuse-reckless, felonies.

Michelle Lynn Bristol, 29, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with a failure-to-pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



Shawn Afton Lancaster, 45, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and a parole violation warrant issued by Arizona Department of Corrections, felonies.

Vernadena Mischell Hogan, 49, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.

Richard Alan Chisholm Jr., 46, was arrested on a probation violation warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court and a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, both misdemeanors.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Pintarich was found in the driveway with an alleged quarter-ounce of methamphetamine along with packaging material and an electronic scale. Bristol, allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, was with Pintarich and was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

During a search of the home, Lancaster was found allegedly attempting to break a syringe loaded with methamphetamine. He was arrested and found to have a felony warrant for his arrest.



Joyce Trichell was found to be in possession of about three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine as well as empty baggies and a scale. She lives at the home and allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine.



Vanslyke and Ronald Trichell, her boyfriend, also live at the home with their two children, ages 5 and 8. Marijuana, marijuana wax and paraphernalia were reportedly found in their room within reach of the children. Vanslyke allegedly admitted knowing Joyce Trichell was selling methamphetamine out of the home while her kids were living there.



Hogan was found in the home and admitted to using methamphetamine prior to the search warrant being served.



Chisholm was sleeping in the residence and was found to have two valid warrants for his arrest.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety responded and took custody of the children. There was no information available on the total amount of drugs found or their approximate street value. All suspects were transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

