Obituary: Bob David

Bob David passed away peacefully on March 13, 2017, in Kingman, Arizona, where he had lived for the past 30 years.



Bob was born on August 3, 1944, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Francis and Betty David (nee Denton). His childhood was spent on the banks of the Mississippi River in Hamilton, Illinois. As a teenager, he became a ham radio operator and played guitar in various local bands for many years. Bob graduated from Hamilton High School with the class of 1962.



While growing up, he learned a great deal about handguns and rifles from his grandfather. They spent many afternoons shooting clay pigeons together, and Bob grew to appreciate and respect firearms as a result of these outings. He also enjoyed music, four-wheeling, fast cars and motorcycles.

He began his career in technology with Continental Telephone in Carthage, Illinois. In 1985, he moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he was employed as a telecom equipment switchman with Citizens Utilities. He later transferred to Kingman as a software translations engineer. And in 1992, he began working for Citizens Mohave Cellular, where he excelled in wireless communications. After almost eighteen years with the cellular company, he ultimately retired in 2010.