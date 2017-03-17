Obituary: Diva Marie Torrez Hale

Diva Marie Torrez Hale, 46 of Kingman, Arizona was called home on March 7, 2017.

She was a beloved wife and mother of two sons. Her energy and lust for life were always apparent to any who met her and those that knew her loved her smile and sense of humor. She was always willing to help others and go the extra mile to do so whether in her job or personal life.

She is survived by her husband, David Hale; sons, Anthony Hale and Patrick Hale and two brothers and a sister.

Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Diva’s family at www.mohavememorial.com