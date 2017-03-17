Obituary: Michael Walter Badura

Michael Walter Badura passed away on February 26, 2017 at the age of 60. He was born in Loop City, Nebraska on June 25, 1956. At the age of four months he was moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, which was his home most of his life.

He was responsible for much of the bright lights in Las Vegas as a journeyman electrician.

He joined the army at the age of 18, serving two years and was honorably discharged.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father, Marley Badura; and a brother, James Dean.

Mike is survived by his son, Stephen Badura of Lenexa, Kansas; his mother, Beverly Badura; brothers Steven and MaryLynn Badura, Robert Badura; one sister, Lisa Conrad; and nephews, Justin and Laura, and Austin Conrad.

He will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. Services are pending.

