Good nutrition is solution to a healthy life

Not every person is taught the right way to eat and what to eat during their formative years, and because of this, their health can suffer and unwanted medical conditions may manifest in later years.

Contrary to popular belief, stopping by the local fast-food establishment and munching down on a double-bacon cheeseburger, large fry and a diet soda is healthy for you cannot be further from the truth.

Healthy eating habits can make a big difference on a person’s body and allows it to function better. But physical benefits are not the only positive effects of healthy eating - there are also mental benefits as well. When the body is functioning at its best, not only does it make a person feel more awake, it also allows them to be more focused. Focus can then bring a person to do any number of activities. The more focused a person is, the more they can get done.

Eating healthy can also boost a person’s mood and lower their stress levels, and their mental health is much more stimulated when a body is running smoothly.

Just some of the benefits of a healthy diet include feeling more awake and having more energy to spare because the body isn't trying to run on sugar and fat.

A healthy mix of grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein gives a person’s body all of the nutrients it needs. Fruits and vegetables are incredibly important to a proper nutritional plan, and they incorporate vital nutritional supplements that a body requires to survive.

Getting enough protein is important for health. Proteins are essential and without them, you won’t manage to develop or maintain any kind of muscles. Furthermore, people need to be receiving enough protein through the consumption of lean meats, various types of beans and/or in a dietary supplement form. Some researchers believe the recommended daily intake for protein is 50 grams per day, but researchers and medical professionals believe that many people should be eating substantially more proteins.

Here are some food products that contain protein that are good for the body. They are, just to name a few:

• Lamb is one of the classic white meats that is an excellent source of a lot protein, Vitamin B12, niacin, zinc and selenium.

• Tuna and other fish are an excellent source of protein. In a 4-ounce portion, it will have around 30 grams of protein.

• A 3-ounce serving of pork chops contains only about 137 calories, 4 grams of fat.

• Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is great for the heart and circulatory system.

• Chicken can be incorporated into numerous food dishes - regular 3-ounce serving, contains almost 30 grams protein;

• 100 grams of tofu contains only 76 calories, 4.8 grams of fat and contains almost twice the amount of protein than it does fat, with 8 grams of protein.

• Beef jerky is a “great snack on the go” and is an excellent source of protein. In 100 grams of jerky, people eating it get less than 2 grams of fat and a colossal 72 to 73 grams of protein.

• Crab is another seafood that’s one of the best sources of protein out there and contains almost as much protein for every 100 grams as regular meats, except crab meat contains nowhere near as much saturated fat.

People should attempt to keep their sodium intake to recommended levels — that’s 1,500 milligrams for those with a heart problem or 2,300 milligrams for healthy people. One way to keep sodium levels low is to consider using salt substitutes, herbs or spices to flavor their foods.

There are numerous other food products that contain a lot of protein and if someone has questions, they should contact their doctor or a professional dietician. One such facility is the Diet Center located at 1848 Hope Avenue, No. 1, Kingman. It can be reached at 928-753-5066. Eunice Mesick, of the Diet Center, can provide information on weight-loss programs and on nutrition programs.

Medical professionals and professional dieticians stress that no matter what an individual eats, they need to “eat cautiously,” eat moderately, but most importantly, eat at least three meals per day. People should not eat larger portions than they need because it will defeat the purpose of good nutritional practices.