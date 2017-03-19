BLM announces prescribed burns in the Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office and Colorado River District Fire Management Office, in cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will conduct a prescribed burn in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman in the coming weeks.

Burning operations will take place over multiple days between March 20 and April 1, pending appropriate weather conditions. The burns are expected to be complete within three to five days after ignition.

Local fire departments and emergency management agencies will be coordinated with prior to ignitions.

The purpose of the burn is to treat approximately 1,500 acres of dense interior chaparral vegetation to improve mule deer habitat and return fire to an area where it can play a natural role in the health of the ecosystem. Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity and will reduce fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive and will improve forage conditions for wildlife and livestock.

The burn areas are located in the southern Hualapai Mountains in upper Beecher and Crow Canyons. Smoke may be visible from Kingman, Yucca, Wikieup, Interstate 40, and Highway 93, and will be heavy at times.

Impacts from the smoke on Kingman and other areas should be minimal and the majority of smoke should disperse quickly.

Jeep trails accessing the burn areas will be temporarily closed for public safety and reopened when safe to do so.