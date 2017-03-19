Bulldogs, Tigers pick up baseball wins

KINGMAN – Kingman’s offense went to Seligman and kept pouring gas on their pitching before lighting a match every inning. The Bulldogs scored on back-to-back triples by Anthony Pinto and Derrek Brown. Brennan Ogle and Britton Ogle each singled, as Luke Ness doubled to stake the Bulldogs to a 12-run first inning, as they mercy ruled Seligman 20-0.

The Bulldogs Riley Araya earned the victory pitching one inning to earn the victory. Araya did not give up a hit, walk or run, while striking out three. Hayden Tanner, Landin Jones and Ness each pitched one inning.

“Yes, we are coming into our own,” Kingman coach Chad Baitinger said. “My sophomores are really stepping up and are the heart of the team. Real leaders, Riley (Araya) and Luke (Ness) are making pitching look easy. As long as our defense steps up and we execute on the offense side we can compete.”

Kingman bats came alive and collected 15 hits with Tanner, Brennan Ogle, Brown and Matthew Mendez getting multiple hits. Brown and Ness each drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Kingman (5-8-1, 0-0) travels to Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Academy 9,

River Valley 8

At Mohave Valley, Kingman Academy overcame a three-run deficit on the road at River Valley to win a shootout Friday, 9-8. The Tigers scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and added one in the sixth to hang on.

Braden Judd singled driving in two RBIs for Kingman Academy.

Adam Chastain led the Tigers in hits going 2-for-4, and driving in one run. Kaden Bean had a single driving in a run. Kannon Butler had a single and a walk. Donald Tatham and Bradley Hecker each singled and drove in a run.

Tatham pitched six innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, while striking out seven batters.