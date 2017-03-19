Candidates for open City Council seat preparing for Tuesday’s meeting

KINGMAN – The city council seat vacated by Mark Abram has generated a lot of interest from people who want to make their community a better place to live.

As reported in Friday’s issue of the Daily Miner, 17 candidates have applied for the position. That changed Thursday when one candidate withdrew after being selected to serve on a city committee.

Deborah Adler, who initially threw her hat in the ring to serve on the council, said she withdrew her candidacy after learning she was elected to serve on Kingman Airport Authority industrial park committee.

The City Council will discuss and may select the new council person at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

Several more candidates spoke to the Daily Miner about their qualifications and interest in the position.

The Candidates and Concerns

Ed Atkinson

Current occupation and qualifications:

Ed Atkinson is retired after 20 years working for the city of Long Beach, Calif. He said he worked his last five years as the city’s capital project manager overseeing the retrofitting of city buildings, street paving, and the construction of parks.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

Atkinson said he thinks he would be an asset to the council because he has done a lot of volunteer work for several local churches.

Also, he said he socializes with people in the community and hears “feedback from the community about various issues.

“One of my big concerns is making sure we have adequate water for the citizens of Kingman.”

He said he is concerned that some businesses may use the water at the expense of the supply available for residential use.

Another particular concern that interests him is the city’s potholes problems. He wants the city to have an adequate budget to make repairs.

“I think I bring knowledge to the job and can bring solutions to the problems at hand.”

Longfeather Fox

Current occupation and qualifications:

Interim Marketing Director for the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.

“Kingman is a diverse community and I feel like I can represent that diversity,” Fox said.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

He said his primary concern has to do with the “quality of life within the community itself.”

“I was born and raised in Kingman … I‘m a product of Kingman.”

He said his biggest pet peeve is the perception some newcomers hold about Kingman.



“I want to enhance the quality of life in Kingman so that everyone feels as passionate about Kingman as I feel,” he said.

M.J. Matusek

Current occupation and qualifications:

Matusek said he is a “stay-at-home Dad.” Previously, he worked as an adult education teacher at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Kingman. He has also self-published 16 books about such topics as poetry and some novels as well.

“I have always wanted to give back to my community and help things get better,” he said.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

He said one of his concerns is “growth and avoiding stagnation in the community.”

“To avoid becoming a ghost town, you have to attract some new residents” and a way to do that is “with schools, industry and housing.”