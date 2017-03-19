County Supervisors expected to revoke RUFFF permit Monday

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to revoke the zoning use permit for Rescue Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary in Golden Valley when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The 36-acre sanctuary at Laguna Drive and Teddy Roosevelt Road was closed by county health officials and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control in December.

RUFF founder Hillarie Allison entered a plea agreement to three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and was placed on nine years’ probation. She cannot operate a kennel while on probation.

Her property was approved for a zoning use permit in 2012 to allow for a maximum of 200 dogs and 100 cats. Some 180 animals were removed from the RUFFF sanctuary after it was shut down.

Mohave County Environmental Health Division revoked the annual kennel permit of RUFFF on Dec. 30 due to concerns about public health safety and welfare.

On Jan. 3, the Board of Supervisors instructed Development Services staff to begin the 60-day revocation process.

Other items on the board’s regular agenda:

• Amend Mohave County’s anti-littering ordinance to require landlords to provide commercial trash collection service to residential tenants and provide a 10-day notice to litter generators to remove litter.

• Direct staff to get with Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to obtain information regarding potential exchange agreements with its contractors, Bureau of Reclamation and other agencies.