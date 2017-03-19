Horoscope: March 19, 2017

Birthdays: Jake Weber, 53; Bruce Willis, 62; Glenn Close, 70; Ursula Andress, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can make things happen if you are diligent about putting your thoughts and plans into motion. It’s up to you to bring about change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over small but important details that can affect your health and wellness. Stay in control of your life and show responsibility for yourself as well as for those you represent or those who are dependent on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Changes with regard to partnerships and alliances will be under fire if someone has been manipulative or dishonest with you. Listen carefully and act appropriately.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships will be difficult if you aren’t willing to compromise. Use your intelligence to filter through your options and to consider what you are willing to give in order to get what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good fortune awaits you. Embrace change and participate in life. Greater opportunities will surface if you share ideas and create new plans with people who share your vision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay focused on personal projects that will influence your finances, health and your important relationships with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t wait around. Take the reins and pursue what you want. Partnerships will undergo positive changes if you follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Update your resume and look at what the job market has to offer. Make physical changes at home that will add to your comfort and peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Host an event or make plans to share your time with someone you adore. Love, future plans and personal gains all look promising.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Choose your destinations wisely. Get involved in something that you feel passionately about, but proceed with caution and control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your reputation first. Build strong relationships with the people you enjoy and respect.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts and feelings when dealing with personal matters. Take time to find out what others think and expect and it will help you keep the peace and get your way.