Meth sweeps around Kingman continue, 3 more search warrants executed

KINGMAN – MAGNET executed three search warrants resulting in six arrests on Thursday.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, started the day by serving a search warrant in the 3700 block of Lum Avenue.

Lenore Conrique, 52, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies. Frank Conrique III, 57, was arrested on active warrants. A 58-year-old man was arrested on a failure to pay misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court. During a search of the property, about a half-ounce of methamphetamine was allegedly located along with other items of paraphernalia.

MAGNET also served executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Simon Avenue. Wayne Emerick, 32, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, and possession of firearm by a prohibited possessor. He was also violating parole.



Emerick’s girlfriend, Cameren East, 30, was arrested for the alleged possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense. A search of the home allegedly yielded more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine along with assorted items of paraphernalia. A shotgun was also found inside the residence. A newborn child was removed from the home by the Department of Child Safety.



The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and MAGNET served another search warrant in the 200 block of Commercial Street. An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Walter “Spud” Murphy, 59. He was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Murphy is suspected by authorities of being a large supplier of methamphetamine for the Kingman and Bullhead City area. During the investigation an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm were reportedly located.