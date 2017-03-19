Obituary: Tommy Gene Love

Tommy Gene Love was born in Quinter, Kansas to Ada N. McAnally Ailes and Walter Love. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, older brother, O.J. Love, younger brother, Donald Love, and his first wife, Joyce Love.

Tommy is survived by his son, Anthony Love and wife Denise of Walnut Grove, Missouri; daughter, Sharon O’Gieblyn and her husband, John, of McMinnville, Oregon; son, Paul Carpenter of Kingman, Arizona; grandchildren, Sonnet, Dylan, Sandy, Bruce, and Avery; great-granddaughter, Cherilyn; and great-great-grandson, Weston Anthony, along with many nephews, nieces and wife, Ellen.

He was raised in Santa Ana, California and graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1949. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army and the 40th Infantry Div. U.S. Army National Guard, fulfilling his 20 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and rose through the ranks to captain.

Tommy was employed as a quality engineer by McDonnell Douglas and Rockwell International on the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

Tommy and Ellen moved to Valle Vista, a suburb of Kingman, Arizona in 1990.

Tommy was a long-time member of the Valle Vista Men’s Golf Association, life-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3516 in Kingman and was also a Mason.

He was also a crooner at Valle Vista Karaoke and the Katherine Heidenreich Adult Center where he collected a number of friends and many female admirers over the years.

He will be missed by many.