Bullhead City police seek help in finding runaway teen

BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City police need your help in locating a missing teenager.

According to police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, a youth counselor reported that Heidi Frances Zaremba, 16, ran away from a youth shelter Thursday.

Witnesses said Zaremba willingly got into a black Ford Explorer driven by a teenage Hispanic male at Don Sullivan Park near Balboa Drive. Zaremba is approximately 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with “Love” in white lettering on the front, black leggings and black sandals.

Zaremba has been known to run away in the past and was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing runaway juvenile.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 extension 272, or the non-emergency dispatch number 928-763-1999 after hours.