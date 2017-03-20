City Council Open Seat: Millin, Guillot, Bratley, Walsh and Simmons have thrown hat in

KINGMAN – The city council seat vacated by Mark Abram has generated a lot of interest from people who want to make their community a better place to live.

Sixteen candidates are currently in the running for the position. The City Council will discuss and may select the new council person at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The candidates spoke to the Daily Miner about their qualifications and interest in the position.

The Candidates and Concerns

Jason Millin

Current occupation and qualifications: Membership specialist for the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.

Millin said his qualifications include his involvement in the community.

“I grew up here and served in the Army National Guard-Kingman,” he said.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

He said he thought it was “time to get into the community a little deeper and start helping out.” Economic development and the city’s strategic plan are his primary concerns.

“We’ve had many firms come in and give us a roadmap (strategic plans) and we’ve never implemented them,” he said.

Another interest of his is water rights. The city recently implemented a USGS hydraulic study to gather data to find ways to refill its aquifer, he said.

James Guillot

Current occupation and qualifications: Manager of the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

He said he is a lifetime resident of Kingman and lived in the downtown area for the majority of his life.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

“I want to continue to see growth in downtown Kingman and find ways to help encourage businesses to locate downtown,” he said.

Also, he said he would “like to see more activity at the local airport.”

“Kingman has a lot to offer to businesses – a railroad, I-40, and it is centrally located between Las Vegas and Phoenix. We have a lot of ways to attract businesses.”

Nicole Bratley

Current occupation and qualifications: Bratley is training to become an appraiser at the Mohave County Assessor’s Office.

She is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona. Also, she has served on the boards of community organizations in various cities.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

“I want to be a part of the positive growth in Kingman,” she said. She would like to help make Kingman a place where businesses want to locate and stay.



She said she would also like to make it a “desirable area for travelers to want to stop and spend time in our city.”

Another interest of hers is the revitalization of the downtown.

Shawn Walsh

Current occupation and qualifications: Engineering Technician Senior for the Mohave County Public Works Department.

Walsh currently serves on the Kingman Historic Preservation Commission.

His position with the county has given him experience inspecting such assets as the roads, culverts and cattle guards.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in public planning with an emphasis in land use from Northern Arizona University.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

He said he was born and raised in Kingman.

“It’s (city government) has always been an interest of mine,” he said.

He said he helped his father in his cabinet making business when he was growing up and had the opportunity to hear contractors discuss “different (city) development issues and how those policies affected them.”

He said he is interested in seeing the city look at ways to expand its base for sales tax. The city should focus on Kingman Crossing both from an economic development perspective and as a way to provide safer access to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Kent Simmons

Current occupation and qualifications: Pastor at the Canyon Community Church, which he helped found in 1999.



Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

Simmons said he is interested in serving on the city council to “forward the vision of the mayor, be a liaison between government and citizens, and to seek to better our community through economic development.”

He also wants to “work toward an infrastructure and environment that supports a healthy community.”