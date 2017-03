Eve Hanna speaks at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s March 17 meeting. Hanna is the RSVP Program Coordinator for Northern Arizona University’s Civic Service Institute. The institute makes it possible for civic service minded area residents, ages 55 and older, to transform our community by working with homebound seniors, children in need and non-profit organizations. For further information on which program fits your expertise, contact Eve at 928-220-5177.