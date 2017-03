The Pennington family takes a look at jewelry from Crazy Crafts at the Kingman Farmers Market Saturday afternoon. The spring equinox happens Monday, but locals and tourists alike beat it to the punch as they flocked to the market on the corner of First and Beale streets Saturday. Marketgoers were browsing and buying everything, including leather, lather and lettuce. This is the first full Kingman Farmers Market of 2017, and the full season begins in May.