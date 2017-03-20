Jim Hinckley, local Route 66 historian, invites public to premier of promo video about Promote Kingman

Jim Hinckley, author and ambassador of Route 66.

    • KINGMAN – Jim Hinckley, author and ambassador of Route 66 in Kingman, will be presenting his 27-minute promotional video at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Beale Street Celebrations.

    He’s inviting the public to come in early at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of networking and socializing, followed by the premier viewing of “Jim Hinckley’s America: A Trek along Route 66.”

    The video highlights the Kingman area as a vacation and tourism destination, and represents the next stage in the Promote Kingman initiative to market the area internationally. It’s the first in a series of episodes Hinckley plans to produce.

    The meet-and-greet mixer is presented in partnership with the Promote Kingman initiative and the Route 66 Association of Kingman. Light refreshments will be served.

