Kingman: MC4, city team up to recycle old electronics

KINGMAN - It’s time to get rid of your old computers and tech gear.



Toss them for free at the Technology Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Residents are encouraged to discard their old, broken or unused televisions, computers and technology devices.

The bi-annual event is organized by the Mohave Community College Computer Club, MC4 and the city of Kingman Public Works Department.

This past November, the club and city collected 3,060 pounds of computers, printers and televisions to be recycled. The club members removed dozens of hard drives from computers before recycling them and will do so again as a service to anyone who wants to safely recycle their old systems, but protect their private data.

“It was a great day,” said MC4 Secretary Andrew Schuler. “We are happy to help with this event. It’s great for the environment too.”

The club thanks Kingman City Public Works Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia and his staff for holding these events with our club.

Items that will be accepted include: televisions, monitors, computer components, records, MP3 and video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers. Car batteries or other items containing Freon will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Andra Goldberg, MC4 club advisor for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter at 928 692-3015 or agoldberg@mohave.edu.