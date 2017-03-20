Letter: All the support for the color run is appreciated

Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School would like to thank our Wrangler parents, students, staff and friends for coming out to have fun with us at our first My School Color Run.

We would also like to send out a special thank you to some of our local businesses for their support of our event: Kingman True Value; American Woodmark; Lee’s Uniforms; I-Corp AZ Inc.; A/C Pros Kingman, LLC; MESR; Kingman Cross Fit; Devault Electric; and Pepsico.

Our Color Run was so much fun for all of us and also helped us raise money toward our school gardens. We plan on making this event bigger and better each year.

Stacey Matthews-Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School