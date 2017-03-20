Letter of Appreciation for Kingman Police Officer Joshua Lucero

Dear Chief Devries,

My name is David Kraft, from Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. The reason I am writing is to share with you a positive experience I had with one of your off-duty officers, Joshua Lucero.

My wife Alice and I are here in Kingman for a week as we scout out homes for our upcoming move to Arizona.

We were driving around looking at homes in different areas when I saw Josh cleaning his patrol car in his driveway. I stopped, introduced myself, and asked him if he could give me some pointers of good neighborhoods in Kingman.

Josh was very gracious with his time and answered all my questions very helpfully and patiently. Furthermore, he and his wife recommended a good realtor for us and were very kind to two complete strangers.

He spoke very highly of Kingman, and it was clear he is proud of his community.

Josh Lucero’s conduct reflects great credit on himself, your department, and the city of Kingman. He is truly a great ambassador for the city of Kingman, and a wonderful asset to your police department.

I hope you will pass along my sincere gratitude for the help he provided while off duty to my wife and myself.

David and Alice Kraft